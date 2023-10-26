Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in San Saba County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in San Saba County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
San Saba County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Richland Springs High School at Lohn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Lohn, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.