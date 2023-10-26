The Dallas Stars (4-0-1, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2) at American Airlines Center. The game on Thursday, October 26 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's contest.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final tally of Stars 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-125)

Stars (-125) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have gone 2-1-3 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 4-0-1.

Dallas has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Stars scored only one goal, they won.

Dallas lost in overtime in the only game this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Stars have scored three or more goals three times, and are 3-0-0 in those games.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is undefeated (1-0-0, two points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-0-1 to register seven points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 14th 3 Goals Scored 3.67 10th 3rd 2 Goals Allowed 3.33 17th 24th 28.6 Shots 34.8 2nd 25th 33.2 Shots Allowed 30.2 17th 23rd 12.5% Power Play % 35% 4th 1st 100% Penalty Kill % 75% 20th

Stars vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

