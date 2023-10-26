Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Tarrant County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    • Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Mansfield High School at Skyline High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Keller Central High School at Fossil Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Keller, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brewer High School at Billy Ryan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lamar High School - Arlington at Bowie High School - Arlington

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Temple Christian School at Lubbock Christian School

    • Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lubbock, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waxahachie High School at Lake Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Byron Nelson High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Northwest, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fort Worth Christian School at Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saginaw High School at The Colony High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: The Colony, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Keller High School at Timber Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nolan Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cedar Hill High School at Legacy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Birdville High School at Bryan Adams High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Corsicana High School at Everman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Everman, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grapevine Faith Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Martin High School - Arlington at Arlington Independent School District

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crowley High School at Boswell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bethesda Christian School at Nazarene Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Crowley, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

