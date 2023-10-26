There is high school football competition in Williamson County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

    • Williamson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Pflugerville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Round Rock Christian Academy at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Marble Falls, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Buffalo High School at Florence High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Florence, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Milano High School at Granger High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Granger, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East View High School at Hendrickson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Pflugerville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Thrall High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Thrall, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Jarrell, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

