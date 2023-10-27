Adolis García vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the World Series..
He mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 4-for-5) in his last appearance against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .245.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with five homers over the course of his last games.
- In 104 of 160 games this year (65.0%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).
- Looking at the 160 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 41 of them (25.6%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 72 games this season (45.0%), including more than one RBI in 19.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..
- He has scored in 83 games this year (51.9%), including 28 multi-run games (17.5%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen (17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
