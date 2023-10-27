Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Carson County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Carson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Lefors High School at Groom High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Groom, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sanford Fritch High School at Panhandle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Panhandle, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

