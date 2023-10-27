Cedi Osman and the San Antonio Spurs take the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, a 126-119 loss to the Mavericks, Osman totaled 12 points.

Let's break down Osman's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Cedi Osman Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Rockets allowed 118.6 points per game last year, 28th in the league.

The Rockets were the fourth-ranked team in the NBA last year, allowing 41.5 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets were the 24th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.1.

The Rockets were the worst team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 14.5 makes per game.

Cedi Osman vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 17 5 2 0 1 0 0 1/26/2023 24 10 2 1 1 0 1

