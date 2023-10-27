Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coleman County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Coleman County, Texas this week? We have what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coleman High School at De Leon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: De Leon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Anna High School at Evant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Evant, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
