On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, College Park High School is away from home versus New Caney High School.

College Park vs. New Caney Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: New Caney, TX

New Caney, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Porter High School at Robert E Lee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Baytown, TX

Baytown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Willis High School at The Woodlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Shenandoah, TX

Shenandoah, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg