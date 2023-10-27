Texas High School Football: How to Stream the College Park High School vs. New Caney High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, College Park High School is away from home versus New Caney High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
College Park vs. New Caney Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: New Caney, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Porter High School at Robert E Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Baytown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willis High School at The Woodlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg
- Game Time: 7:03 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.