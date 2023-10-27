We have 2023 high school football competition in Crosby County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

    • Crosby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Crosbyton High School at Ralls High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Ralls, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Springlake-Earth High School at Lorenzo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lorenzo, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

