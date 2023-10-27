On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Ralls High School will host Crosbyton High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Crosbyton vs. Ralls Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Ralls, TX

Ralls, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Crosby County Games This Week

Springlake-Earth High School at Lorenzo High School