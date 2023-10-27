Devin Vassell plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 126-119 loss against the Mavericks, Vassell totaled 23 points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Vassell, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (+102)

Over 18.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+118)

Over 4.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-149)

Over 3.5 (-149) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Rockets conceded 118.6 points per game last season, 28th in the league.

Conceding 41.5 rebounds per contest last year, the Rockets were fourth in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 26.1 assists last year, the Rockets were the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

On defense, the Rockets gave up 14.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, worst in the league.

Devin Vassell vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 29 13 1 5 2 0 1 12/19/2022 29 26 4 5 5 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.