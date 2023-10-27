This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Eastland County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

    • Eastland County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Rising Star High School

    • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Rising Star, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

