Evan Carter vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Evan Carter -- with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series..
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Evan Carter At The Plate
- Carter is hitting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Carter enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263.
- Carter has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.6%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Carter has an RBI in 10 of 34 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (55.9%), including multiple runs in four games.
Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|.333
|AVG
|.289
|.414
|OBP
|.413
|.875
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|8/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-9) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He's put together a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.