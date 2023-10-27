Evan Carter -- with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series..

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Carter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Evan Carter At The Plate

Carter is hitting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Carter enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263.

Carter has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.6%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).

Carter has an RBI in 10 of 34 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this year (55.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks

Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 .333 AVG .289 .414 OBP .413 .875 SLG .500 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 8 RBI 4 8/4 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings