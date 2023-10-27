If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Fannin County, Texas this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Parmer County
  • Caldwell County
  • Montgomery County
  • Hidalgo County
  • Montague County
  • Milam County
  • Terry County
  • Gray County
  • Hale County
  • Gregg County

    • Fannin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Tioga High School at Trenton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Trenton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bonham High School at Winnsboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Winnsboro, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Honey Grove High School at Wolfe City

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Wolfe City, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Union Hill High School at Savoy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Savoy, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.