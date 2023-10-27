California High School Football: How to Stream the Franklin High School - El Paso vs. Warren High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, starting at 7:00 PM PT, Warren High School will face Franklin High School - El Paso in Downey, CA.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network!
FHS vs. Warren Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT
- Location: Downey, CA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Los Angeles County Games This Week
Charter Oak High School at Bonita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: La Verne, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saugus High School at Golden Valley High School - Santa Clarita
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: Santa Clarita, CA
- Conference: Foothill
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cerritos High School at Pioneer High School - Whittier
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: Whittier, CA
- Conference: 605 League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covina High School at Rowland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: Rowland Heights, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monrovia High School at San Marino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: San Marino, CA
- Conference: Rio Hondo
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Artesia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: Lakewood, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Claremont High School at Don Antonio Lugo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: Chino, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaffey High School at West Covina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: West Covina, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Mirada High School at Downey High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: Downey, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cesar E. Chavez Learning Academies at Grant High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Valley Glen, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosemead High School at Arroyo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: El Monte, CA
- Conference: Mission Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campbell Hall High School at Rio Hondo Preparatory School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Irwindale, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mark Keppel High School at Bell Gardens High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Bell Gardens, CA
- Conference: Almont League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valencia High School at Canyon High School - Canyon Country
- Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Canyon Country, CA
- Conference: Foothill
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaminade High School at Sierra Canyon High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Chatsworth, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
El Segundo High School at Lawndale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Lawndale, CA
- Conference: Pioneer
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garey High School at La Puente High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: La Puente, CA
- Conference: Miramonte
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodrow Wilson High School at Lincoln High School - Los Angeles
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Conference: Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locke High School at Rancho Dominguez Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Quartz Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Quartz Hill, CA
- Conference: Golden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Bosco High School at Orange Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Orange Coast College, CA
- Conference: Trinity
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nogales High School at Walnut High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Walnut, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Dimas High School at Los Altos High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Hacienda Heights, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola High School at Cathedral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Alemany High School at Junipero Serra High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Gardena, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schurr High School at Montebello High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Montebello, CA
- Conference: Almont League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Viewpoint High School at Brentwood School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Conference: Gold Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gahr High School at Lynwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Lynwood, CA
- Conference: San Gabriel Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
El Rancho High School at Santa Fe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Whittier, CA
- Conference: Del Rio League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Antelope Valley High School at Knight High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Palmdale, CA
- Conference: Golden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harvard Westlake High School at St. Genevieve High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: LA Valley College, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame High School at Bishop Amat High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: La Puente, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bassett High School at Ganesha High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Pomona, CA
- Conference: Miramonte
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castaic High School at William S Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Santa Clarita, CA
- Conference: Foothill
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pomona High School at Chino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Chino, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Rosa High School at Vasquez High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Acton, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redondo Union High School at Mira Costa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Manhattan Beach, CA
- Conference: Bay League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ontario High School at Diamond Bar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Diamond Bar, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whittier Christian High School at Maranatha High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Pasadena, CA
- Conference: Olympic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taft Charter High School at Birmingham Community Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Lake Balboa, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School - Los Angeles at Palisades Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Pacific Palisades, CA
- Conference: Western
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfax High School at Venice High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Malibu High School at Villanova Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM PT on October 28
- Location: Ojai, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other El Paso County Games This Week
Eastlake High School - El Paso at Pebble Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irvin High School at San Elizario High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: San Elizario, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Eastwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School - El Paso at Canutillo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
