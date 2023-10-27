Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gray County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Gray County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Gray County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Lefors High School at Groom High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Groom, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
