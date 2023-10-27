In Grimes County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Somervell County
  • Hill County
  • Borden County
  • Brown County
  • Clay County
  • Matagorda County
  • Newton County
  • Gregg County
  • Lamb County
  • San Saba County

    • Grimes County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Iola High School at Chilton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Chilton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.