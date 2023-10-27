Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Hardin County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    • Hardin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Kountze High School at Warren High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Warren, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 22
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Silsbee High School at Bridge City High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Bridge City, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 22
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

