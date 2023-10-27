Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Highland High School vs. Hermleigh High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Highland High School is on the road versus Hermleigh High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT, in 1A - action.
Highland High vs. Hermleigh Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Hermleigh, TX
