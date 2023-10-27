Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Hill County, Texas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

    • Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Gholson High School at Aquilla High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Aquilla, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Penelope High School at Abbott High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Abbott, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

