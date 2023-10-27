Jayson Tatum NBA Player Preview vs. the Heat - October 27
Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.
We're going to examine Tatum's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat
- Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-108)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+106)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-128)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)
Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Conceding 109.8 points per game last season made the Heat the second-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- On the glass, the Heat conceded 41.9 rebounds per game last season, sixth in the NBA in that category.
- Conceding an average of 25.6 assists last season, the Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.
- The Heat were the 28th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 13.1 makes per contest.
Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/29/2023
|42
|14
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5/27/2023
|44
|31
|12
|5
|0
|2
|1
|5/25/2023
|41
|21
|8
|11
|1
|0
|2
|5/23/2023
|42
|33
|11
|7
|4
|2
|1
|5/21/2023
|33
|14
|10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5/19/2023
|42
|34
|13
|8
|3
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|41
|30
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|40
|31
|14
|7
|2
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|41
|14
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|39
|49
|11
|3
|8
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|37
|29
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
