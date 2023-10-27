Josh Jung -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Jung has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 134 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.

He has homered in 16.4% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Jung has had an RBI in 45 games this year (33.6%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 41.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .271 AVG .260 .335 OBP .294 .470 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 80/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings