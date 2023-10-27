Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Kendall County, Texas this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Kendall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at Lehman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Shelton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.