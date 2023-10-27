Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Lee County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Other Games in Texas This Week

Lee County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Rogers High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lexington, TX

Lexington, TX Conference: 3A - District 19

3A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School