After hitting .219 with a double, a triple, a home run, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 8:03 PM ET on Friday. The clubs will meet to start the World Series.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while batting .266.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 98 games this year (of 155 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.

In 9.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has driven home a run in 46 games this year (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 36.1% of his games this season (56 of 155), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .250 .333 OBP .294 .456 SLG .390 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings