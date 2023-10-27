The San Antonio Spurs, with Malaki Branham, face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last action, a 126-119 loss to the Mavericks, Branham totaled seven points.

In this article we will break down Branham's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Malaki Branham Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+110)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Rockets allowed 118.6 points per game last season, 28th in the NBA.

Allowing 41.5 rebounds per contest last season, the Rockets were fourth in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Rockets were ranked 24th in the league defensively last season, allowing 26.1 per contest.

The Rockets were the worst squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 14.5 makes per game.

Malaki Branham vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 29 13 7 2 1 0 1 12/19/2022 22 14 3 3 2 0 2 12/8/2022 25 5 3 1 1 0 0

