For die-hard NASCAR fans, the more races you get to see, the better. That's why we've put together the list below, which shows you how to watch or live stream every event that's airing on Fubo on Friday, October 27.

Watch even more NASCAR action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

NASCAR Streaming Live Today

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Dead on Tools 250 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!