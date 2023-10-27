Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Orange County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Presidio County
  • Johnson County
  • Coleman County
  • Kimble County
  • Liberty County
  • Lubbock County
  • Erath County
  • Houston County
  • Jack County
  • Hansford County

    • Orange County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Silsbee High School at Bridge City High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Bridge City, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 22
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.