Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Port Neches-Groves High School vs. Nederland High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT
There is a game between 5A - District 21 teams in Magnolia , TX on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:30 PM CT), with Nederland High School hosting Port Neches-Groves High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Port Neches vs. Nederland Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Magnolia , TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
Second Baptist School at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sabine Pass High School at Deweyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Deweyville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Allen, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
