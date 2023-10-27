Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Presidio County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
High school football competition in Presidio County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Presidio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Marfa High School at Fort Davis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Fort Davis, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.