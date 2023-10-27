Academy High School will host Rockdale High School in 3A - District 19 play on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT.

Rockdale vs. Academy Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Little River, TX

Little River, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27

5:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellison High School at Midlothian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Belton High School at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Schulenburg High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Lorena High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lexington, TX

Lexington, TX Conference: 3A - District 19

3A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Milam County Games This Week

Milano High School at Granger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Granger, TX

Granger, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Cameron Yoe High School