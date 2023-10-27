Saginaw High School is on the road versus The Colony High School at 5:00 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saginaw vs. The Colony Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 5:00 PM CT

5:00 PM CT Location: The Colony, TX

The Colony, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

Brewer High School at Billy Ryan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Little Elm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Little Elm, TX

Little Elm, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Flower Mound High School at Coppell High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27

5:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Coppell, TX

Coppell, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcus High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27

5:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Plano East Senior High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27

5:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at McKinney High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Guyer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Northwest, TX

Northwest, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano Senior High School at Marcus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano East Senior High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw High School at The Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: The Colony, TX

The Colony, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coram Deo Academy at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Lake Dallas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Corinth, TX

Corinth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Mansfield High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Keller Central High School at Fossil Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewer High School at Billy Ryan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School - Arlington at Bowie High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Temple Christian School at Lubbock Christian School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 27

5:45 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waxahachie High School at Lake Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Northwest, TX

Northwest, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Worth Christian School at Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw High School at The Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: The Colony, TX

The Colony, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Keller High School at Timber Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Nolan Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Birdville High School at Bryan Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Corsicana High School at Everman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Everman, TX

Everman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grapevine Faith Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin High School - Arlington at Arlington Independent School District

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Crowley High School at Boswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethesda Christian School at Nazarene Christian Academy