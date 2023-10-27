Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Seymour High School vs. Windthorst High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT
Windthorst High School hosts Seymour High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, October 27.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seymour vs. Windthorst Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Windthorst, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Archer County Games This Week
Archer City High School at Petrolia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Petrolia, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.