Southwest Division opponents square off when the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) welcome in the Houston Rockets (0-1) at Frost Bank Center, starting on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Spurs vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Spurs Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Spurs (-3.5) 224.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Spurs put up 113 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 123.1 per contest last season (30th in NBA). They had a -823 scoring differential and were outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The Rockets' -644 scoring differential last season (outscored by 7.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 110.7 points per game (28th in the NBA) while giving up 118.6 per contest (28th in the league).

The two teams combined to score 223.7 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrendered a combined 241.7 points per game last year, 17.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

San Antonio won 33 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 49 times.

Houston went 34-48-0 ATS last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Spurs Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Keldon Johnson 19.5 +100 17.0 Devin Vassell 18.5 -105 23.0 Victor Wembanyama 17.5 -118 15.0 Zach Collins 13.5 -110 14.0 Jeremy Sochan 10.5 +100 13.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Devin Vassell or another Spurs player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Spurs and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +25000 +15000 - Rockets +50000 +15000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.