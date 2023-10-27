Spurs vs. Rockets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
Southwest Division opponents square off when the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) welcome in the Houston Rockets (0-1) at Frost Bank Center, starting on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Spurs vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Spurs vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Spurs Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Spurs (-3.5)
|224.5
|-145
|+120
Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info
|Spurs vs Rockets Injury Report
|Spurs vs Rockets Prediction
|Spurs vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Spurs vs Rockets
Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Trends
- The Spurs put up 113 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 123.1 per contest last season (30th in NBA). They had a -823 scoring differential and were outscored by 10.1 points per game.
- The Rockets' -644 scoring differential last season (outscored by 7.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 110.7 points per game (28th in the NBA) while giving up 118.6 per contest (28th in the league).
- The two teams combined to score 223.7 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrendered a combined 241.7 points per game last year, 17.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- San Antonio won 33 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 49 times.
- Houston went 34-48-0 ATS last season.
Spurs Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Keldon Johnson
|19.5
|+100
|17.0
|Devin Vassell
|18.5
|-105
|23.0
|Victor Wembanyama
|17.5
|-118
|15.0
|Zach Collins
|13.5
|-110
|14.0
|Jeremy Sochan
|10.5
|+100
|13.0
Spurs and Rockets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Spurs
|+25000
|+15000
|-
|Rockets
|+50000
|+15000
|-
