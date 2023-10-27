The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) are welcoming in the Houston Rockets (0-1) for a contest between Southwest Division rivals at Frost Bank Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Spurs (-2.5)

Spurs (-2.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 TV: BSSW, Space City Home Network

BSSW, Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Spurs Games

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson collected 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists last year. He also drained 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Tre Jones' numbers last season were 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. He drained 45.9% of his shots from the field.

Zach Collins' numbers last season were 11.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He sank 51.8% of his shots from the field.

Jeremy Sochan put up 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He drained 45.3% of his shots from the floor.

Devin Vassell's numbers last season were 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He sank 43.9% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet put up 19.3 points last season, plus 7.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Alperen Sengun recorded 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jalen Green averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.8% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. put up 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists.

Dillon Brooks' stats last season were 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.0 made treys.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Rockets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Spurs Rockets 113.0 Points Avg. 110.7 123.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.6 46.5% Field Goal % 45.7% 34.5% Three Point % 32.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.