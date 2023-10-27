The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) host the Houston Rockets (0-1) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Frost Bank Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Spurs are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Spurs -3.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio and its opponents scored more than 224.5 points in 60 of 82 games last season.

The average number of points in San Antonio's outings last season was 236.1, which is 11.6 more points than the over/under for this game.

San Antonio went 33-49-0 ATS last season.

San Antonio was favored on the moneyline four total times last season. It went 3-1 in those games.

The Spurs played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Spurs' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

At home last season, the Spurs had a better record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (14-27-0).

In home games last year, the Spurs eclipsed the total 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in 56.1% of games on the road (23 of 41 contests).

Last season the Spurs scored 113 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Rockets conceded.

When San Antonio scored more than 118.6 points, it was 16-10 versus the spread and 12-14 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs. Rockets Point Insights (Last Season)

Spurs Rockets 113 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 16-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-1 12-14 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 123.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 10-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-9 10-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.