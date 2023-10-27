The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) are at home in Southwest Division action against the Houston Rockets (0-1) on October 27, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

Last season, the Spurs had a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Rockets' opponents hit.

San Antonio went 15-17 when it shot higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Spurs were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Rockets ranked fourth.

Last year, the Spurs recorded 113 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Rockets allowed.

San Antonio had a 12-14 record last season when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs put up 115.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.1 more points than they averaged in road games (111).

San Antonio ceded 121.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than it allowed in road games (124.7).

The Spurs sunk 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.7% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (11 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Spurs Injuries