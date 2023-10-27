Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Terry County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Terry County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Terry County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Whiteface High School at Meadow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.