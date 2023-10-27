Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Tioga High School vs. Trenton High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT
Trenton High School hosts Tioga High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, October 27.
Tioga vs. Trenton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Trenton, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Fannin County Games This Week
Bonham High School at Winnsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Winnsboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Honey Grove High School at Wolfe City
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Wolfe City, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Hill High School at Savoy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Savoy, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Grayson County Games This Week
Whitesboro High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Paradise, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
