Ingram Tom Moore travels to face Blanco High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A - District 25 action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tom Moore vs. Blanco Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Blanco, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blanco County Games This Week

Lyndon B Johnson High School at Junction High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Junction, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Kerr County Games This Week

Center Point High School at Sabinal High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sabinal, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.