If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Upshur County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

    • Upshur County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    New Diana High School at Elysian Fields High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Marshall, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Union Hill High School at Savoy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Savoy, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

