There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's Bundesliga schedule, including TSG Hoffenheim taking on VfB Stuttgart.

Live coverage of all Bundesliga action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch VfB Stuttgart vs TSG Hoffenheim

TSG Hoffenheim travels to take on VfB Stuttgart at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (-130)

VfB Stuttgart (-130) Underdog: TSG Hoffenheim (+280)

TSG Hoffenheim (+280) Draw: (+300)

(+300) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Augsburg vs VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg is on the road to play FC Augsburg at WWK ARENA in Augsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: VfL Wolfsburg (+135)

VfL Wolfsburg (+135) Underdog: FC Augsburg (+175)

FC Augsburg (+175) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin

Union Berlin journeys to take on Werder Bremen at Weserstadion in Bremen.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Union Berlin (+145)

Union Berlin (+145) Underdog: Werder Bremen (+165)

Werder Bremen (+165) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs 1. FC Heidenheim 1846

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 is on the road to face Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Borussia Monchengladbach (-140)

Borussia Monchengladbach (-140) Underdog: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+310)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+310) Draw: (+310)

(+310) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Bayern Munich vs SV Darmstadt 98

SV Darmstadt 98 makes the trip to match up with Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-1600)

Bayern Munich (-1600) Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+2000)

SV Darmstadt 98 (+2000) Draw: (+1100)

(+1100) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch RB Leipzig vs FC Cologne

FC Cologne is on the road to match up with RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: RB Leipzig (-255)

RB Leipzig (-255) Underdog: FC Cologne (+600)

FC Cologne (+600) Draw: (+370)

(+370) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.