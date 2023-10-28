On Saturday, Evan Carter (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the World Series.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-6 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Evan Carter At The Plate

Carter is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Carter enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .286.

In 26 of 35 games this season (74.3%) Carter has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (17.1%).

He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his chances at the plate.

Carter has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (31.4%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (17.1%).

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (57.1%), including four games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 .333 AVG .289 .414 OBP .413 .875 SLG .500 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 8 RBI 4 8/4 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings