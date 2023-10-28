The Houston Christian Huskies (3-4) face a fellow Southland opponent when they visit the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Husky Stadium.

Houston Christian is averaging 355.6 yards per game on offense this season (61st in the FCS), and is allowing 351.9 yards per game (60th) on the other side of the ball. Texas A&M-Commerce's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 435.6 total yards per game, which ranks 13th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 103rd with 300.4 total yards per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Husky Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Key Statistics

Houston Christian Texas A&M-Commerce 355.6 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.4 (102nd) 351.9 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.6 (110th) 154.3 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.4 (85th) 201.3 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181 (86th) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has racked up 1,340 yards (191.4 ypg) on 104-of-191 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 107 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Darryle Evans has racked up 320 yards on 67 carries.

Champ Dozier has been handed the ball 57 times this year and racked up 294 yards (42 per game) with four touchdowns.

Karl Reynolds' team-leading 385 yards as a receiver have come on 28 catches (out of 29 targets) with four touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has put together a 223-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes on nine targets.

Darrion Sherfield has compiled 18 receptions for 164 yards, an average of 23.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has racked up 879 yards (125.6 ypg) while completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Reggie Branch, has carried the ball 48 times for 256 yards (36.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Ra'veion Hargrove has racked up 49 carries and totaled 220 yards with two touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder leads his squad with 215 receiving yards on 25 receptions with one touchdown.

Keith Miller III has put up a 214-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 17 targets.

Jabari Khepera's 18 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Houston Christian or Texas A&M-Commerce gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.