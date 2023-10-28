The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: FOX

FOX Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .266.

In 62.8% of his games this season (98 of 156), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 14 games this year (9.0%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 29.5% of his games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season (57 of 156), with two or more runs 15 times (9.6%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .250 .333 OBP .294 .456 SLG .390 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings