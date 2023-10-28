Mitch Garver -- hitting .270 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on October 28 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the World Series.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

In 62 of 97 games this season (63.9%) Garver has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (19.6%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).

Garver has had an RBI in 36 games this year (37.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 40 of 97 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings