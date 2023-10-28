The Memphis Tigers (5-2) are 7-point favorites on the road versus the North Texas Mean Green (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team features a productive offense, with the Tigers 20th in points per game, and the Mean Green 25th. The over/under in this contest is 68.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. North Texas matchup.

North Texas vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM Memphis (-7) 68.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Memphis (-7.5) 67.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game with FanDuel

North Texas vs. Memphis Betting Trends

North Texas has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

The Mean Green have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Memphis has a record of 2-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice when favored by 7 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

North Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

