SWAC foes match up when the Florida A&M Rattlers (6-1) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-4) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Florida A&M owns the 45th-ranked offense this year (27.7 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-best with just 16.4 points allowed per game. Prairie View A&M has been sputtering on defense, ranking 15th-worst with 35 points allowed per game. It has been better offensively, compiling 18.1 points per contest (102nd-ranked).

Prairie View A&M vs. Florida A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Prairie View A&M vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M Florida A&M 341.6 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.6 (76th) 429.3 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 255 (8th) 151.4 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.9 (98th) 190.1 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.7 (35th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has put up 1,276 passing yards, or 182.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57% of his passes and has tossed five touchdowns with five interceptions.

Ahmad Antoine has run the ball 74 times for 381 yards, with two touchdowns.

Connor Wisham has piled up 214 yards (on 35 carries) with two touchdowns.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has racked up 302 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his team so far this season.

Trejon Spiller has caught 17 passes and compiled 280 receiving yards (40 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jahquan Bloomfield's 10 grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 228 yards (32.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has compiled 1,594 yards (227.7 ypg) on 127-of-217 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings has racked up 261 yards on 49 carries while finding paydirt three times.

This season, Kelvin Dean Jr. has carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards (26.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Marcus Riley's leads his squad with 295 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 receptions (out of 15 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread has caught 30 passes for 293 yards (41.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Nicholas Dixon has been the target of 12 passes and compiled 13 grabs for 224 yards, an average of 32 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

