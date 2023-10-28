In the game between the Tulane Green Wave and Rice Owls on Saturday, October 28 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Green Wave to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Rice vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (55) Tulane 33, Rice 23

Week 9 AAC Predictions

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Owls based on the moneyline is 24.4%.

So far this season, the Owls have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Rice is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year.

Three of the Owls' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under in Rice games this season is 2.2 less points than the point total of 55 in this outing.

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The Green Wave have an 80.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Green Wave have covered the spread three times in six games.

Tulane has not covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites (0-2).

One of the Green Wave's six games this season has hit the over.

The point total average for Tulane games this season is 56.3, 1.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Owls vs. Green Wave 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 30.7 19.4 32.6 22.4 26 12 Rice 34 27.4 39.3 25.8 27 29.7

